Image: Sou Fujimoto Architects, House NA, Tokyo, Japan, 2011. Photo Iwan Baan

The Japanese House: Architecture and Life after 1945 | 23 March - 25 June

This exhibition, organised in collaboration between the Japan Foundation and the Barbican Centre, is the first major UK showcase of Japanese domestic Architecture between 1945 and now. This focus on post-war Japanese design will feature over 40 architects' work including a full-size recreation of the Pritzker-prize winning architect Ryue Nishizawa's Moriyama House.

Image: John Lockwood Kipling

Lockwood Kipling: Arts and Crafts in the Punjab and London | until 2 April

If you haven't yet had a chance to get to the Lockwood Kipling exhibition at the V&A, then this week is a great time to. This free collection of around 300 objects, many previously unseen by the public, focuses on the largely forgotten John Lockwood Kipling, and his work as an artist and designer. The father of the renowned writer Runyard, Kipling's career was lead by his passion to preserve Indian crafts.

Image: From the Tima Radya project 'Improvements in the Hood', © Tima Radya, 2014

Talk: A New Civic | 27 March

Following the Russian Revolution 100 years ago, the city of Moscow was largely disrupted and displaced, whilst the focus on mass culture lead to a new range of spaces becoming available for public use. Soviet rule changed the perceptions and concepts of civic space, and the use of this wealth of public squares and spaces is now difficult to define, and even more so in terms of ownership. Speakers will discuss the future of Moscow's public realm and how lessons learnt through he study of the Russian capital's urban planning can be used internationally.

Image: RIBA

RIBA Late: Less is More. Less is a Bore? | 28 March

Through an evening of talks, events, film and music, the RIBA further continue their exhibition of the unbuilt Mansion House Square and James Stirling's No. 1 Poultry, by looking at the styles and key design characteristics of both Stirling and van der Rohe.

Image: NLA

Our London Talks - London is Cycling: Safe and Sound? | 23 March

Following recent losses of life in London, two from within the architecture world, to cycling incidents, the focus on cycle safety in London is higher than ever before. This event is both a celebration of two wheels and an opportunity to improve the safety of our city's roads. This talk's panel will be formed of cycling campaigners and enthusiasts: Dr Ashok Sinha (Chief Executive of the London Cycling Campaign in 2010); Peter Murray (NLA chairman and avid cyclist); and Tom Platt (who has worked for the charity Living Streets, and has a background in Urban Design).

Image: Martin Godwin for the Guardian

Several Storeys /Tales from the Aylesbury Estate | 23 - 29 March

The Aylesbury Estate is a sometimes forgotten, mammoth 1960s estate in Southwark, which has been the set for political campaigns and film studios alike. Reflecting on the 10 year anniversary of the Aylesbury Estate Charity, this exhibition looks at writing and art inspired by the brutalist architecture.

