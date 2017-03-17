In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

(Tip: use the handy FOLLOW feature to easily keep up-to-date with all your favorite Archinect profiles!)

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Metal.

↑ Matryoshka House in Rotterdam, Netherlands by shift architecture urbanism; Photo: NoortjeKnulst

↑ Woodard Residence in Memphis, TN by archimania; Photo: Hank Mardukas Photography

↑ Willow Houses in Oakland, CA by Baran Studio Architecture

↑ Faerder High School in Tønsberg, Norway by White Arkitekter A/S; Photo: Åke E:son Lindman

↑ Georges-Freche School of Hotel Management in Montpellier, France by Studio Fuksas

↑ Pages Lane in London, UK by Kirkwood McCarthy

↑ Chengdu Skycourt in Chengdu, China by Höweler + Yoon; Photo: Yihuai Hu

↑ Sulwhasoo Flagship Store in Seoul, South Korea by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office; Photo: Pedro Pegenaute

↑ Soumaya Museum in Mexico City by FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise

(Cover pic: Two Tabernacle Street in London, UK by Piercy&Company; Photo: Jack Hobhouse)

Click here to see more "Ten Top Images on Archinect's Pinterest Boards" posts.

Wanna be included in one of the next roundups?

Simply upload your work as a Project post to your Archinect People or Firm profile, and with some luck, your work may get featured!