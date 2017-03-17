In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.
Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Metal.
↑ Matryoshka House in Rotterdam, Netherlands by shift architecture urbanism; Photo: NoortjeKnulst
↑ Woodard Residence in Memphis, TN by archimania; Photo: Hank Mardukas Photography
↑ Willow Houses in Oakland, CA by Baran Studio Architecture
↑ Faerder High School in Tønsberg, Norway by White Arkitekter A/S; Photo: Åke E:son Lindman
↑ Georges-Freche School of Hotel Management in Montpellier, France by Studio Fuksas
↑ Pages Lane in London, UK by Kirkwood McCarthy
↑ Chengdu Skycourt in Chengdu, China by Höweler + Yoon; Photo: Yihuai Hu
↑ Sulwhasoo Flagship Store in Seoul, South Korea by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office; Photo: Pedro Pegenaute
↑ Soumaya Museum in Mexico City by FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise
(Cover pic: Two Tabernacle Street in London, UK by Piercy&Company; Photo: Jack Hobhouse)
