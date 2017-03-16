Dig into Lina Bo Bardi's own archives at her Casa de Vidro in Sao Paulo, get a VIP preview of Yale’s new residential college with Robert A.M. Stern, dine with Neil Denari in the Alan-Voo House in LA, or enjoy cherry blossom season at its peak in Go Hasegawa's office rooftop in Tokyo. Those are only a few of the swanky “items” open for bidding in the Van Alen Institute's 2017 Art + Design Experiences Auction, which launched online today on Paddle8. (Sorry, no hanging out in the hot tub with Charles Renfro this time around.)

Bids start at $750, so if you've got that extra cash to spare, now's the chance to test your luck. The auction ends on Thursday, March 30 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Curious about what getaways are up for grabs? Take a peek:



Courtesy of Instituto Lina Bo e P.M. Bardi.

Verdant Vidro: “Disappear into the rainforests surrounding São Paulo with Renato Anelli and Sol Camacho to the Casa de Vidro, the former home of Brazilian modernist architect, Lina Bo Bardi. Enjoy lunch amid the tropical foliage with a menu inspired by Bo Bardi, followed by a dive into the designer’s archives, which are typically off-limits.”



Courtesy of Columbia University and Frank Oudeman.

McKim, Piano, and Wright. Oh My!: “Follow architectural historian Barry Bergdoll as he shares his knowledge of gems by McKim Mead and White on Columbia University’s campus and brings you north to Renzo Piano’s new Jerome L. Greene Science Center in the gentrifying Upper Manhattan neighborhood. Top off the afternoon with a rare visit to Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed Broadacre City model.”



Courtesy of Van Alen Institute.

Party with NMDA: “Be the toast of Hollywood as you and seven members of your entourage are invited to dinner with architect Neil Denari at the NMDA-designed Alan-Voo House in Los Angeles, a 21st-century high-tech bungalow.”

Courtesy of Kyle Hasegawa.

Ride the Sakura Wave: “From the canal-side rooftop of designer Go Hasegawa’s Tokyo office, enjoy the peak of cherry blossom season with your friends amid the city’s ancient castles and modern skyscrapers.”

Courtesy of Karl Baron.

Metabolist Boost: “Meander through Tokyo with AMO’s Kayoko Ota while she discusses the groundswell effects of the Metabolist movement that Kenzo Tange envisioned across the fabric of this dense metropolis.”

Courtesy of Van Alen Institute.

Peru Perspectives: “Fly over Lima’s Brutalist revival university complex by the 2018 Venice Biennial curators, Grafton Architects, and speak with UTEC’s Carlos Hereen about how the structure is helping revitalize this district of the vibrant coastal capital.”

Courtesy of Thomas Hawke.

Meet Me in the Stacks: “Browse the back house of the New York Public Library on a private tour with master of archival design, Francine Houben of Mecanoo Architecten, then book it to her apartment for a meal.”

Courtesy of Pedro Pegenaute.

Waterhouse Down: “Visit Shanghai in enviable style at its hippest hotel, the Waterhouse, with its designers Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu. Bring a friend and indulge at the tapas bar in this retrofitted 1930s structure.”

Courtesy of Mafcah.

Seven Deadly Sins Escape: “Head just off the coast of Miami to a collection of stilted houses with K/R Architects’ Terry Riley with four of your friends. Soak up the sun – before climate change raises the tides too high – then pamper yourselves at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach for two nights.”

Courtesy of Van Alen Institute.

Ivy League of Your Own: “Meet lionized architect Robert A.M. Stern for a VIP preview of Yale’s new residential college, the first building of the type to arrive on campus in over six decades. Catch a glimpse of Stern's yellow socks while he unravels the architecture’s embedded symbolism.”

Courtesy of Rym Bgt.

Chat and Chew: “Join Coop Himmelb(l)au's Wolf D. Prix at the Musée des Confluences in Lyon, as you tour its fascinating exhibits on how the environment has impacted the evolution of humankind, finally situating yourselves in front of some fine French fare.”

This year's auction items were assembled by a committee including Iwan Baan, Barry Bergdoll, Jing Liu of SO–IL, architectural historian Victoria Newhouse, design consultant Marc Norman, Alexandra Polier of DNA brand agency, and writer Mayer Rus. Proceeds from the auction will support the Van Alen Institute's research and programming. See the entire auction here.