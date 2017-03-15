Cornell Tech has unveiled new details about its planned Graduate Hotel on its new Roosevelt Island campus. Developed by AJ Capital Partners, the hotel will offer 196 rooms alongside a restaurant, rooftop bar, and 5,200 square feet of flexible event space.

The hotel, which is designed by Snøhetta, will feature a “comfortable residential aesthetic” in line with its projected clientele—the families of students and visiting faculty. It will be located at the center of campus. The hotel is slated to open in 2019, while the rest of the three-phase campus masterplan isn’t expected to finish development until the early 2040’s.