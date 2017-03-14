Announcing the decisions, Khan said he had fully considered all the evidence available and was “confident” both high-density developments would deliver hundreds of genuinely affordable homes for Londoners. “Building the homes Londoners urgently need will mean town centres and suburbs becoming denser, so we expect developers to continue to come up with high-quality designs which don’t have a negative impact on their surroundings.” — Building Design

Overruling councillors in two north London Boroughs, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has approved an Allies and Morrisson scheme in Tottenham Hale and another in Harrow by Moss Architecture; both will be high-density housing developments which together will deliver 691 new homes for Londoners within 30 minutes of central London.

Khan spoke of the schemes’ close proximity to transport, and potential to provide affordable homes, as key factors in giving these developments the green-light. He also noted the changes made to these schemes to ensure the protection of “our precious Green Belt”. This decision comes at a time where overcrowding and unaffordable housing is prevalent in the press and in parliament.