The winner of the seventh annual City of Dreams Pavilion Competition has been announced: Cast & Place by Team Aesop (Josh Draper from PrePost/RPI-CASE, Lisa Ramsburg and Powell Draper from Schlaich Bergermann Partner, Edward M. Segal from Hofstra University, and Max Dowd from Cooper Union). Pending government approval and fundraising, the project will be realized on Governors Island and opened to the public this summer.

Each year, FIGMENT, the Emerging New York Architects Committee of the AIA New York Chapter and the Structural Engineers Association of New York team up to host the competition, which endeavors to promote “sustainability-oriented thinking”. Submitting architects are required to consider such factors as material sourcing and disposal (or reuse).

This year’s winning submission, Cast & Place “reimagines waste as a transformative resource for our New York City future,” states the press release. “Soil dredged from the East River, the material also used in the construction of Governors Island, is laid out to dry and crack. 250,000 aluminum cans are melted down and poured into the cracked dredge. The results are light, strong panels that provide structure and shade, assembled into spaces for performance and play. Rain-soaked reflecting pools of dredge reveal the pavilion’s formwork as they dry and crack in the summer heat, inducing meditations on time, materiality, and the sources of our city.”

Want to help the project get realized? Contribute to the Kickstarter campaign.