The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada has named Jeanne Gang and Brian Carter and Annette W. LeCuyer as recipients of its 2017 Honorary Fellowships. They will be inducted into the RAIC College of Fellows during the annual Festival of Architecture in Ottawa in late May.

“A highly distinguished practitioner, author, and teacher, Jeanne Gang has established herself at the forefront of architecture and urban design in the United States and abroad,” says Barry Johns, Chancellor of the College of Fellows. “Her numerous awards and honours illustrate the broad strength of her studio; she is clearly a leader and exemplar for the entire profession.”

“It is a pleasure to salute two candidates who are both deeply rooted in practice and who also advocate for the profession through their scholarly work and international reach,” says Johns. “Their exhibitions and publications in particular consistently explore the compelling values of what makes the best of Canadian architecture unique around the world.”