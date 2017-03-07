Today, the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada announced D'Arcy Jones Architecture (DJA), a nine-person studio from Vancouver, as the 2017 Emerging Architecture Practice Award winner. The yearly award recognizes the principals of an emerging architectural practice that has consistently produced distinguished architecture — based on criteria including quality of built work, service to clients, innovations in practice, and public recognition.

Founded by D'Arcy Jones in 2005, DJA's portfolio comprises mostly of residential projects, but also includes commercial spaces, art galleries, housing, interiors, and renovations that skillfully integrate interior and exterior spaces. So far, DJA has ongoing and completed projects in British Columbia, Ontario, Washington, California, and Switzerland.



Friesen-Wong House.

The selection jury commended DJA's thoughtful approach to the adaptive reuse of older buildings, particularly at a time when almost 1,000 demolition permits are issued in Vancouver every year. The jury also awarded the firm for their meticulous attention to construction and detail, like in the charred-wood exterior siding of the Friesen-Wong House in Coldstream B.C. that won't require staining or painting.



Abenbare House, entrance.

Another notable project is the Abenbare House in Toronto, a 1950s bungalow renovation that DJA completed in 2012. “There was a personal touch, an openness to incorporate all ideas and thoughts with no presumption that there was only one answer”, the clients said. “What impressed us, beyond (Jones’) visionary design was just how cost conscious he was with our money.”

In the 2011 Waddell - Kunigk project in Vancouver, DJA renovated a 1940s bungalow by lifting the structure approximately 8 feet, and transforming the basement into the main living space and the former living area into a bedroom level.



Waddell Kunigk Renovation, rear.

Yan House, entrance.



Monteclark Gallery.

The architects will be presented with the Emerging Practice Award during the RAIC/OAA Festival of Architecture in Ottawa on May 24 to 27.