This week is somewhat focused on the development of the next generation in our field; workshops give advice to young creatives, and a panel is lead by emerging figures under 30 discussing iconic schemes. Talks on the regeneration of Moscow, and the lessons we can take from post-war Modernism also provide a springboard for discussion throughout the coming seven days.

This week also marks the last chance to visit the V&A's Undressed exhibition, and Gavin Turk's showcase at the award winning Newport Street Gallery.

Check back regularly to keep up to date with London's latest happenings and our weekly recommendations!

The Inquiry: Mansion House Square & No. 1 Poultry | 14 March

AND

Mies van der Rohe & James Stirling: Circling the Square | 8 March - 25 June

Image: RIBA collections

This 'courthouse' style discussion sees the younger generation of curators, theorists, planners, and architects critically examine the schemes of Mies (unbuilt) and Stirling (built) at Mansion House Square.

This evening event is part of an exhibition, (Circling the Square) opening this week, which similarly examines the two iconic architectural schemes.

Talk: Economics, ethics and aesthetics | 13 March

Image: Daria Paramonova ©Daria Paramonova

With so many events focusing on the 100 year anniversary of the Russian Revolution, this discussion on the forgotten spaces of Moscow focuses on the relatively recent 1990s. Daria Paramonova will talk about the regeneration of the city over the past two decades.

Style: In Defence of... Arts and Crafts | 15 March

Image: Soane Museum

The In Defence of... talks at Sir John Soane's Museum are as popular as predicted, with each week selling out quickly. This week's talk on Brutalism is already listed as fully booked, but don't miss your chance with next week's discussion of the Arts and Crafts Movement. As one of the most influential and widely spread movements in design, it is also famously divisive in its style.

Making It: Careers in Art and Design | 11 March

Image: CreateVoice, V&A

For young people between 16 and 24 who are considering a future in Art and Design, this is a workshop not to be missed. Demonstrations, talks, and displays will be joined by CV and Portfolio feedback drop-in surgeries. From tips on fashion photography, to interior design workshops and discussions on funding, this day of practical advice and inspiration is refreshingly forward-thinking and essential for the next generation of creatives.

Find more events in London here.

Also keep track of our weekly event picks for New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Have an event you want to submit? Send it to Bustler for review here.