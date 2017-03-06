Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

Check back regularly so you don't miss out. Have a look at our latest NYC event recommendations.

Francine Houben: “People, Place, Purpose” | March 6, recommended by Justine Testado

Here's a chance to see Mecanoo's founder in person at Columbia GSAPP. Francine Houben will present her firm's designs based on the fundamental elements of People, Place, (and) Purpose. As Mecanoo's portfolio continues to grow, Houben will discuss each project's particular cultural setting, place, and time, with responses from Columbia GSAPP's Jorge Otero-Pailos and Iris Weinshall.

Urban Alternatives: A Blueprint for Successful Resistance | March 6, recommended by Alexander Walter

Art by Klas Eriksson, Forza Rosa Fluff. Photo: Annika von Hausswolf. Courtesy of Checkpoint Helsinki. Image via ipk.nyu.edu.

Avid readers of architectural news may remember the Guggenheim Museum’s hotly contested bid (and subsequent architectural design competition) to build a new outpost in the Finnish capitol and replicate a "Bilbao Effect" for the region. Tonight, the Institute for Public Knowledge will host a discussion with contributors and editors of The Helsinki Effect: Public Alternatives to the Guggenheim Model of Culture-Driven Development, an attempt at archiving the plethora of entries to the alternative design competition, The Next Helsinki, which ultimately contributed to the end of the museum's Baltic endeavor in 2016.

The Arab City: Architecture and Representation | March 7, recommended by Nicholas Korody

In the Western imaginary, "the Arab City" has become something like a projection screen for orientalist and reductive perceptions of the—vastly diverse and heterogenous—MENA region. In her book 'The Arab City', Andraos unpacks, dissects, and deconstructs reductive interpretations of the "Arab City" and "Islamic Architecture", understood here as "sites of investigation rather than given categories". It's an outstanding book—don't miss the chance to hear Andraos talk about it in-person.

Also keep track of our weekly event picks for Los Angeles, London, and Chicago.

Find more events in New York City here.

Have an event you want to submit? Send it to Bustler for review here.