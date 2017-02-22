Ian MacGregor, the president and chief executive of North West Upgrading Inc. and a self-described “guy who works in the oil business”, is reportedly planning to fund and develop a cluster of architectural icons in the idyllic foothills of Alberta. Dubbed the Carraig Ridge, the community will be located between Cochrane and Canmore. Already, the 650-acre site hosts “the Rock House” designed by Seattle-based architect James Cutler of Cutler Anderson Architects.

MacGregor, compelled by the beauty of the region, says he bought the $20-million site to avoid its division into a series of smaller parcels. Despite his profession, the developer is committed to preserving the area’s environment. He brought some notable conservation planners, including Randall Arendt and Christopher Alexander, to scope out the site.

Now, the development will host 44 lots between two and five acres. Each parcel is priced at $1.05 million—unless you’re willing to put up an extra million to get a sleek home designed by Todd Saunders of the Norway-based practice Saunders Architecture. Saunders, who is originally Canadian, has designed five homes for the development. Other architects, such as Olson Kundig and Young Projects, have been tapped to participate in the project, although homeowners can still choose their own. That being said, they’ll have to follow strict design principles, which are governed by the lot type—forest, edge, cliff, and meadow.