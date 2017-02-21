" Diébédo Francis Kéré, the award-winning architect from Gando, Burkino Faso, has been commissioned to design the Serpentine Pavilion 2017, responding to the brief with a bold, innovative structure that brings his characteristic sense of light and life to the lawns of Kensington Gardens. " — Serpentine Galleries

Serpentine Galleries have revealed that this year's pavilion will be designed by Diébédo Francis Kéré, and responds to the changeable British climate, whilst being influenced by his ecological design ethos which also drives his Berlin-based practice.

Last year's design by BIG drew in crowds from all fields, and acted as a discussion piece throughout the summer.