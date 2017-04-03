The Canadian luxury residential and mixed-use real estate development company Westbank has announced the purchase of the Serpentine Pavilion designed by BIG last year. Part of the annual Serpentine Pavilion commission, BIG’s “unzipped wall” involved modular, glass fiber rectangular forms stacked into an undulating form.

According to an announcement, Westbank plans to display the BIG pavilion for periods of time in both New York and Toronto before finally installing it permanently in Vancouver. Westbank had also sponsored the pavilion when it was sited in Hyde Park.

“Westbank has a well established and growing relationship Bjarke and his team at BIG,” states Ian Gillespie, the founder of Westbank. “Purchasing the Pavilion was a very natural extension of that partnership and we want to give Bjarke’s creation the most interesting afterlife of any of the previous pavilions.”