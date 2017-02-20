The Ithaca-based design practice Jenny Sabin Studio has been named the winner of the 2017 Young Architect's Program at MoMA PS1. The annual competition awards an emerging architecture firm the opportunity to design a site-specific installation in the courtyard of the Long Island City art institution. Jenny Sabin Studio beat out five other practices with her entry Lumen.

Lumen is made of responsive tubular structures in a lightweight knitted fabric. The installation will include a canopy of photoluminescent, solar active textiles, which absorb and deliver light. Lumen will also feature a misting system, satisfying the competition stipulation that the installation include water in order to help cool down visitors to the Warm Up event.

“Jenny Sabin's catalytic immersive environment, Lumen, captured the jury's attention for imaginatively merging public and private spaces," states Sean Anderson, Associate Curator in MoMA's Department of Architecture and Design. "With innovative construction and design processes borne from a critical merging of technology and nature to precise attention to detail at every scale, Lumen will no doubt engage visitors from day to night in a series of graduated environments and experiences.”