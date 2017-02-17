“We were from the community. We wanted to do it for the neighborhood,” states Robert Hammond, a co-founder of the High Line in an interview with City Lab. “Ultimately, we failed.”

The High Line might be popular, but it hasn’t really benefited its adjacent community. Visitors are overwhelmingly tourists—and overwhelmingly white, despite the fact that one-third of the residents of Chelsea are people of color.

In the interview, they discuss the displacements that usually attend such high-profile design interventions, which are increasingly gaining favor in municipal governments.