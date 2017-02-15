The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced intentions to build a “miniature city” on Mars within the next 100 years, reports Arabian Business. Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, launched the project at the World Government Summit. Entitled the 2117 Mars project, the endeavor aims to develop scientific capabilities, and may result in the conversion of local universities into research facilities.

"There are no limits to the imagination and aspirations of human beings," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Apparently, the UAE counts as one of the major investors in space travel. Back in November, Sheikh Mohammed approved the designs for a Mars probe, which should reach the planet by 2021. It will study changes in the planet’s atmosphere.