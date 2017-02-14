If you didn't get a degree from a NAAB-accredited program, but have spent years accumulating Architectural Experience Program-worthy hours, you may now receive an official NCARB certification. How? Well, the details are spelled out in the press release below, but think of it as a potential reward for years spent working in the field while trying to pay for your education so you could work in the field. Some call it The School of Hard Knocks; others, "practical experience." Now feast your eyes on the full release:

NCARB Streamlines Path to Certification for Architects

Architects without a degree from an accredited program can pursue NCARB certification through a new path.

Washington, DC—The National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) has launched the first phase of its revised certification path for architects without a degree from a program accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB). The NCARB Certificate facilitates reciprocal licensure among the 54 U.S. jurisdictions and several countries. Through this alternative, architects licensed in a U.S. jurisdiction who hold an architecture-related degree can satisfy the Certificate’s education requirement by documenting two times the Architectural Experience Program’sTM (AXPTM) requirements (7,480 hours). A separate certification option for U.S. architects without an

architecture-related degree will launch in spring. These education alternatives replace a previous option known as the Broadly Experienced Architect (BEA) Program, which cost $5,000 plus transcript review fees. Additionally, these revised paths will lead to a shorter evaluation process, and will be offered at no additional charge to active NCARB Record holders. The changes were adopted by a vote of the NCARB membership in June 2016 at its Annual Business Meeting. “This revised path recognizes the value of the initial license and practical experience while maintaining a rigorous, yet inclusive, option for architects seeking NCARB certification,” said NCARB President Kristine A. Harding, NCARB, AIA. U.S. architects interested in earning an NCARB Certificate through this path must meet the following requirements:

Have at least three years of continuous licensure in any U.S. jurisdiction without disciplinary action.

Hold a bachelor’s degree in an architecture-related program.

To learn more about the benefits of NCARB certification, visit www.ncarb.org/certification