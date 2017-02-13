It's the start of another week in Los Angeles. If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

Modernism Week | February 16-26, recommended by Alexander Walter

Image via @modernism_week on Instagram.

It's that time of the year again: grab your sunglasses, head out of the city for a few days, and dive right into the annual celebration of midcentury modern design, architecture, art, fashion and culture at Modernism Week in Palm Springs. A packed roster of more than 250 events, ranging from home tours, lectures, films, and the trademark double-decker architectural bus tours (bring a sun hat!), leave no design enthusiast ungiddy. Oh, and of course there are cocktail parties, too.

In and Out of Pictures | February 17, recommended by Nicholas Korody

For the past few months, the Silverlake gallery Materials & Applications has hosted a wild, inhabitable installation “The Kid Gets out of the Picture”. To mark the closing of the installation, they're throwing a symposium with a who's-who of LA architecture thinkers: Laurel Broughton, Benjamin Freyinger, Andrew Holder, Andrew Kovacs, Sylvia Lavin, Anna Neimark, Jason Payne, and Heather Roberge.

Environmental Communications: Contact High | Opening on February 18, recommended by Justine Testado

Image via LAXART.

“Contact High” is the first major presentation of West Coast media collective Environmental Communications, who shot thousands of 35mm slides that captured “a vast visual taxonomy of Southern California’s urban and social geography“ as well as “an almanac of alternative architectural practices” during the late 1960s and '70s. You'll find the group's process images, videotaped road trips, blimp tours, group therapy sessions, as well as their sales catalogs and slide sets that they distributed to a network of cultural institutions and architecture schools worldwide.

