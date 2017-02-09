The Fallingwater Institute, which is located on the High Meadow farm next to the iconic Frank Lloyd Wright home, is adding four new "modest wood portals" to its 1960s era teaching facilities. The new dwellings, designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, are created both to extend from the existing High Meadow structure while giving the Institute's summer residency students a spare, yet beautiful place, to work and live.

"The building's main entry welcomes visitors into a central screened porch, which joins the new architecture to an existing cabin and serves as the outdoor gathering and dining space," Bill James, project architect from Bohlin Cywinski Jackson's Pittsburgh office, notes in a press release. "A horizontal screen, made of Norway Spruce harvested and milled on site, extends from the main cabin and continues along the walkway leading to the dwellings."