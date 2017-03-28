This remarkable custom-built, privately commissioned modern house with its cantilevered design, walls of windows, hand-cut Tennessee limestone walls, rock gardens and rooftop terraces can actually be yours, right now, for $3.5 million. — 6sqft

It's safe to say local architect Dimitri Bulazel was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Fallingwater house when designing this Greenwich, Connecticut home in the 1970s.

Like Wright's 1935 architectural masterpiece, it has a cantilevered design set in the woods and incorporates aspects of the outdoors throughout the interior.