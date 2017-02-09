Following a spate of terror attacks including a machete attack last September, Parisian officials are making moves to protect the city’s many monuments. Most recently, they’ve announced that they’ll enclose the base of the Eiffel Tower with a glass wall. Currently, the area is cordoned off with a series of metal grills, which were put in place in advance of the Euro 2016 football tournament. The new, permanent wall will be 2.5 meters high and made of bulletproof glass. It will run along the Quai Branly and the Avenue Gustave-Eiffel, as well as bisect the parks on either side of the Tower. Whereas, not long ago, visitors could simply stroll through the iron legs of Paris’ most iconic monument, now they will have to pass through security checks. In total, the wall is expected to cost around €20 million.

via the Local