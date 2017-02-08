Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

Don't miss out on these lectures from PennDesign's Department of Architecture for Spring '17. Here are some of the upcoming lectures.

Feb 20

“Baroque Topologies”

Andrew Saunders / Andrew Saunders Architect, principal; Professor, PennDesign Dept. of Architecture

6:30pm, B1, Meyerson Hall

Mar 15

“From Stud to Stalled: Designing Identities 1996-2016”

Joel Sanders / Joel Sanders Architect; Professor, Yale School of Architecture

6:30pm, B1, Meyerson Hall

Mar 22

Recent Work

Charles Renfro / Diller Scofidio + Renfro, partner

6:30pm, B1, Meyerson Hall

Apr 5

“Arnhem Station - A Station with a Twist”

Ben Van Berkel / UNStudio, Founder & Principal Architect

Lecture & book signing of ‘Knowledge Matters’ (Frame Publishers, Sept 2016)

6:30pm, B1, Meyerson Hall

Apr 10

“Experiments in Meta-Shaping and Self-Shaping”

Haresh Lalvani / Lalvani Studio & Center for Experimental Structures, School of Architecture, Pratt Institute

6:30pm, B1, Meyerson Hall

Apr 12

Recent Work

Tatiana Bilbao / Tatiana Bilbao Estudio, Principal, Mexico City, México

6:30pm, B1, Meyerson Hall

