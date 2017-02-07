Fifty-two stories, four visually distinct sections, and one playful, gaping hole constitute the major components of Gensler's proposed new 300+ unit residential building for downtown Los Angeles, which would rise from the ashes of a (soon-to-be) former auto dealership on 1600 South Figueroa Street. The 1.14 acre site would play host to the mixed-use building, which would feature 9,000 square feet of retail space in addition to a 3,000 square foot restaurant and a hotel.

The residential units are a mixture of condos and rentals, and include several units set aside specifically for low-income residents. The very top of the tower features a playful, asymmetrically-placed hat-like assembly of penthouses, distinguishing it visually from the more restrained neighboring towers to the north (and creating a weird dialogue with the convention center).