Fifty-two stories, four visually distinct sections, and one playful, gaping hole constitute the major components of Gensler's proposed new 300+ unit residential building for downtown Los Angeles, which would rise from the ashes of a (soon-to-be) former auto dealership on 1600 South Figueroa Street. The 1.14 acre site would play host to the mixed-use building, which would feature 9,000 square feet of retail space in addition to a 3,000 square foot restaurant and a hotel.
The residential units are a mixture of condos and rentals, and include several units set aside specifically for low-income residents. The very top of the tower features a playful, asymmetrically-placed hat-like assembly of penthouses, distinguishing it visually from the more restrained neighboring towers to the north (and creating a weird dialogue with the convention center).
1 Comment
When I was a toddler, a fun game was to see how high you can stack all the blocks in the playroom before the tower topples over. If you were smart, you'd save the weirdest shapes for last.
Turns out I could've worked at Gensler.