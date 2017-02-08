The LA-based developer City Century has filed a project application with the city planning department for a major new building complex design by SOM and P-A-T-T-E-R-N-S. Located at the intersection of Olympic and the 110, right across from the Staples Center and LA Live, the project would comprise three narrow high-rise residential towers as well as spaces for shopping and dining. In total, the project is expected to include more than 1,000 residential units and 115,000 square feet of open space.

"The collaboration between SOM and P-A-T-T-E-R-N-S for the Olympia project has stretched the team to explore uncommon ideas in search of common ground,” says Paul Danna, FAIA, design director, SOM. “I believe the results will be architecture that is livable, intelligent, and embodies the spirit of Los Angeles."

via SCI-Arc