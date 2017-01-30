This week is a chance to be inspired by the future, instead of getting caught up in the current climate. Talks and exhibitions focus on the potential found in the next generation of designers and of the possibilities created through new technology and new eyes, whilst exhibitions look at how we become who we are both personally and politically.

Royal Gold Medal Week: Life by Design London | 3 February

Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust Centre, Image: Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

As part of the RIBA Gold Medal week, make sure you get to this inspiring talk from leaders in the design world. Chaired by BBC's Razia Iqbal, the speakers will introduce their careers and work to the audience, discussing their inspirations and paths taken on their design journey. The session promises to pass on advice and an exciting spark to the next generation of architects and designers.

Work in Progress 2017: School of Architecture | 2 February

AND

Premiums: Interim Projects 201 | Open now until 5 February

Image: see cover pic above

As we approach the mid-point of the academic year, there's the opportunity this week to have a look at the work going on in architecture and design schools. Both the Royal College of Arts and the Royal Academy of Arts are opening their respective doors to the public to showcase the student's developing projects.

Exhibition: Teenage Bedrooms | Open now until 23 April

Image: Kyna Gourley

The private realm of a bedroom is a well-documented curiousity; a deeply personal space which often uniquely reflects the inhabitant's character. This room becomes even more intriguing as a marker of an individual's personality when the subject is developing themselves, just as it is the case here in these teenagers' bedroom.

Red Saunders: Hidden | Open now until 5 March

Image: Red Saunders

This exhibition explores the times in our history where democracy and equality have struggled to succeed. Taking inspiration from historical moments and paintings, the photographs displayed are a result of a composed, live 'tableaux vivants' (living pictures) which depict pivotal moments of change.

Transcending Boundaries | Open now until 11 March

Image: teamLab

teamLab have taken over Pace Gallery for this show; immersing the audience in an experience which dissolves the boundaries between the digital and the physical. This is an opportunity to interact with art in a new exploratory, surreal way.

