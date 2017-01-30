It will be a carefully proportioned rectilinear timber structure whose movable walls are translucent mirrored screens. The translucency allows for “Pepper’s ghost” illusions where ghostly objects appear, transform and fade away. A cantilevered mesh roof will hang down around the gallery creating dappled sunshine on good days or a gentle waterfall along the sides in summer showers. The mirrored movable screens are a reference to Soane’s own playful house: the Sir John Soane’s Museum in Holborn... — Evening Standard