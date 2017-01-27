In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Living Spaces.

↑ '70s Modern in Abington, PA by Irwin Stein; Renovation: Moto Designshop Inc.

↑ Double Gable Eichler Remodel in Mountain View, CA by Klopf Architecture; Photo: Mariko Reed

↑ Secret House in Islington, UK by Edgley Design

↑ Vinegar Hill in Brooklyn, NY by General Assembly

↑ Garrison Residence in Redondo Beach, CA by Tighe Architecture

↑ Cape Tribulation House in Daintree, Australia by m3architecture; Photo: Peter Bennetts

↑ Laurentian Ski Chalet in St. Donat, Canada by RobitailleCurtis

↑ odD House 1.0 in Quito, Ecuador by odD+ Architects; Photo: Jean Claude Constant

↑ Digby Residence in San Francisco, CA by Martinkovic Milford Architects; Photo: Scott Hargis

(Cover pic: Double Concrete House in London, UK by Inter Urban Studios)

