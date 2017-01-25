Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!
The University of Texas at Austin School of Architecture has a fresh lineup of internationally recognized speakers for Spring '17, including Nader Tehrani, Amale Andraos, Mónica Rivera, Kunlé Adeyemi, and Mason White. Exhibitions will showcase innovative research on the rapid rise of urbanism in China from UT Austin Associate Professor Ming Zhang as well as a 50-year retrospective by Black + Vernooy Principal and UT Austin Professor Sinclair Black.
LECTURES
Lectures begin at 5:00pm unless otherwise noted.
Jan 30
Nader Tehrani
The Jean & Bill Booziotis Lecture in Architecture
NADAAA, Boston and New York
The Cooper Union
at Jessen Auditorium
Feb 1
Mónica Rivera
Emiliano López Mónica Rivera Arquitectos, Barcelona
at Goldsmith Hall 3.120
Feb 8
Amale Andraos
WORKac, New York
Columbia University
at Jessen Auditorium
Feb 20
Kunlé Adeyemi
NLÉ, Amsterdam
at Goldsmith Hall 3.120
Mar 6
Mason White
Lateral Office, Toronto
University of Toronto
at Goldsmith Hall 3.120
Mar 22
Nina Rappaport
Vertical Urban Factory, New York
Yale University
at Goldsmith Hall 3.120
Apr 3
Susan Szenasy
Metropolis Magazine
at Goldsmith Hall 3.120
Apr 10
Jean-Louis Cohen
New York University
at Goldsmith Hall 3.120
Apr 17
Primo Orpilla
Studio O+A, San Francisco and New York
at Goldsmith Hall 3.120
Apr 19
Joeb Moore
Joeb Moore & Partners, Greenwich
at Goldsmith Hall 3.120
Apr 24
Sinclair Black
Black + Vernooy, Austin
The University of Texas at Austin
at Goldsmith Hall 3.120
EXHIBITIONS
Exhibitions are located in Mebane Gallery in Goldsmith Hall, open M-F, 8:00am to 5:00pm.
Experiencing Rapid Urbanism: China Planning Workshop/China Studio 2005-2016
Monday, January 23 – Wednesday, March 1
Exhibition by Ming Zhang, The University of Texas at Austin
Gallery talk and closing reception: Monday, February 27 at 5:00pm
101 Semesters Beyond the Studio
Monday, March 27 – Wednesday, April 26
A retrospective of work by Sinclair Black, The University of Texas at Austin
Opening reception: Monday, March 27 at 5:00pm
All lectures and exhibitions are free and open to the public.
For more info, click here or visit soa.utexas.edu.
