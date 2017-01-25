Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

The University of Texas at Austin School of Architecture has a fresh lineup of internationally recognized speakers for Spring '17, including Nader Tehrani, Amale Andraos, Mónica Rivera, Kunlé Adeyemi, and Mason White. Exhibitions will showcase innovative research on the rapid rise of urbanism in China from UT Austin Associate Professor Ming Zhang as well as a 50-year retrospective by Black + Vernooy Principal and UT Austin Professor Sinclair Black.

LECTURES

Lectures begin at 5:00pm unless otherwise noted.

Jan 30

Nader Tehrani

The Jean & Bill Booziotis Lecture in Architecture

NADAAA, Boston and New York

The Cooper Union

at Jessen Auditorium

Feb 1

Mónica Rivera

Emiliano López Mónica Rivera Arquitectos, Barcelona

at Goldsmith Hall 3.120



Feb 8

Amale Andraos

WORKac, New York

Columbia University

at Jessen Auditorium



Feb 20

Kunlé Adeyemi

NLÉ, Amsterdam

at Goldsmith Hall 3.120



Mar 6

Mason White

Lateral Office, Toronto

University of Toronto

at Goldsmith Hall 3.120



Mar 22

Nina Rappaport

Vertical Urban Factory, New York

Yale University

at Goldsmith Hall 3.120



Apr 3

Susan Szenasy

Metropolis Magazine

at Goldsmith Hall 3.120



Apr 10

Jean-Louis Cohen

New York University

at Goldsmith Hall 3.120



Apr 17

Primo Orpilla

Studio O+A, San Francisco and New York

at Goldsmith Hall 3.120



Apr 19

Joeb Moore

Joeb Moore & Partners, Greenwich

at Goldsmith Hall 3.120



Apr 24

Sinclair Black

Black + Vernooy, Austin

The University of Texas at Austin

at Goldsmith Hall 3.120



EXHIBITIONS

Exhibitions are located in Mebane Gallery in Goldsmith Hall, open M-F, 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Experiencing Rapid Urbanism: China Planning Workshop/China Studio 2005-2016

Monday, January 23 – Wednesday, March 1

Exhibition by Ming Zhang, The University of Texas at Austin

Gallery talk and closing reception: Monday, February 27 at 5:00pm



101 Semesters Beyond the Studio

Monday, March 27 – Wednesday, April 26

A retrospective of work by Sinclair Black, The University of Texas at Austin

Opening reception: Monday, March 27 at 5:00pm

All lectures and exhibitions are free and open to the public.

For more info, click here or visit soa.utexas.edu.

