Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!
Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.
Have a look at which notable architects will be lecturing at the Taliesin: The Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture for Spring '17. Unless noted, lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Pavilion at Taliesin West: 12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ.
Jan 26
Craig Hodgetts and Ming Fung / Hodgetts + Fung
March 2
5:00 p.m.
Eric Owen Moss / Eric Owen Moss Architects
March 16
Francine Houben / Mecanoo
March 29
Tatiana Bilbao / Tatiana Bilbao Estudio
April 3
Michiel Riedijk / Neutelings Riedijk Architects
April 6
Wolf D. Prix / Coop Himmelb(l)au
April 13
Hani Rashid and Lise Anne Couture / Asymptote Architecture
TBD
David Adjaye / Adjaye Associates
TBD
Bjarke Ingels / BIG
For more info and updates, visit taliesin.edu.
Check out previous posters on the Get Lectured Pinterest page!
Want another way to share your school's events? Send them to Bustler! Simply submit events for review here.
No Comments