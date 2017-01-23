Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!

Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.

Have a look at which notable architects will be lecturing at the Taliesin: The Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture for Spring '17. Unless noted, lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Pavilion at Taliesin West: 12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ.

Jan 26

Craig Hodgetts and Ming Fung / Hodgetts + Fung

March 2

5:00 p.m.

Eric Owen Moss / Eric Owen Moss Architects

March 16

Francine Houben / Mecanoo

March 29

Tatiana Bilbao / Tatiana Bilbao Estudio

April 3

Michiel Riedijk / Neutelings Riedijk Architects

April 6

Wolf D. Prix / Coop Himmelb(l)au

April 13

Hani Rashid and Lise Anne Couture / Asymptote Architecture

TBD

David Adjaye / Adjaye Associates

TBD

Bjarke Ingels / BIG

For more info and updates, visit taliesin.edu.

