Robert Adam, founder of ADAM Architecture, has been named the recipient of the 15th Richard H. Driehaus Prize, an award given each year to an architect "whose work has had positive cultural, environmental and artistic impact in keeping with the highest ideals of classical architecture in contemporary society." Alongside a bronze miniature of the Choregic Monument of Lysikrates, the award comes with a $200,000 prize.

“Robert Adam has made seminal and sustained contributions to his discipline by establishing a dialogue between the traditional and modern modes of architecture,” states Richard H. Driehaus, founder, chairman and chief investment officer of Chicago-based Driehaus Capital Management LLC. “He has had tremendous success by experimenting with contemporary materials and methods within the context of local and regional traditions.”

Adam was educated at Westminster University and was a Rome Scholar in the early '70s. In 1977, he founded ADAM Architecture. In addition to his design work, Adam is a noted scholar and the author of numerous essays and books.

Alongside the Driehaus Prize, the Henry Hope Reed Award is given annually to an individual from outside the profession who has contributed to the "cultivation of the traditional city". This year, the $50,000 prize was given posthumously to James S. Ackerman, an architectural historian.

