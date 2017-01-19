Designed as an easily accessible community center that, according to its architects, would preserve "a logical continuity and preservation of the existing landscape as well as construct synergies with the surrounding buildings," the Maison de Quartier de Chatelaine-Balexert benefits from a sophisticated material interaction.

The visual interplay between the concrete and wood, along with the angular, Dan Flavin-meets-Daniel Libeskind-interior lights, creates an exquisite structural passageway. It functions both as an intriguing space in itself and a facilitator of its surrounds.

Designed by Geneva-based Stendardo Menningen Architectes, the building was commissioned by the client Ville de Vernier and completed in 2016.