Hong Kong is a crowded city. According to census figures reported by Quartz, 57,100 households live in spaces between 75 and 140 sq ft. And, for the most part, the conditions of these tiny homes aren’t exactly great. Enter Sandy Wong, the inventor of a “space capsule pod”, a 25 sq. ft., ventilated, room rents for about $400-650 per month.

Space capsule-type dwellings aren’t exactly new. In Japan, for example, capsule hotels have been around for ages. These ones are pretty nice—they come replete with a computer, a TV, a bed, and a fire extinguisher. Residents share a kitchen and bathroom, which is already a norm in Hong Kong.

And, apparently, they’re a hit. Wong reports renting out the first ten capsules in a mere 15 days. Now he plans to build 1,000 more.