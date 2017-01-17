Things have come back to full swing now that we're already(!) halfway through the first month of 2017. Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

Current Work: Glenn Murcutt | January 17, recommended by Justine Testado

Facade of Kakadu Visitor Centre, designed by Glenn Murcutt.

In this conversation with Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, Pritzker laureate Glenn Murcutt will talk about his collaborative design process with architect Hakan Elevli on the Australian Islamic Centre, which is considered to be one of Australia's largest mosques. The discussion will take place at The Cooper Union's Great Hall.

Salon Series: Urban Data Operations | January 18, recommended by Justine Testado

Image from "Local Code: 3,659 Proposals About Data, Design, & The Nature of Cities" by Nicholas de Monchaux, via storefrontnews.org

BLDGBLOG's Geoff Manaugh and Nicholas de Monchaux will have a discussion revolving around “whether systems of information and infrastructure can serve those beyond their builders”, based on Nicholas de Monchaux's latest publication, “Local Code: 3,659 Proposals About Data, Design, and the Nature of Cities”. His book presents a series of designs for networked micro-interventions in US cities.

Insecurities: Tracing Displacement and Shelter | Open now until January 22, recommended by Alexander Walter

Interior of a Better Shelter prototype in Kawergosk Refugee Camp, Erbil, Iraq. (Image: Better Shelter, 2015)

With the impending Trump regime and a growing hostility towards refugees in the UK and Europe overall, the need for an open discussion about displacement and various other symptoms of the global refugee crisis is as urgent as ever before. MoMA's current exhibition Insecurities: Tracing Displacement and Shelter takes a closer look but unfortunately already draws to a close this Sunday. Catch one last related panel tomorrow: On Permanence in Transit presents a conversation between writer Ben Rawlence and curator Sean Anderson. (Event will be live-streamed as well.)

Pipilotti Rist: Open my Glade (Flatten) | Open now until February 1, recommended by Alexander Walter

Photograph courtesy of Ka-Man Tse for @TSqArts.

New Yorkers are in for a special treat this month: Midnight Moment, a monthly presentation by the Times Square Advertising Coalition and Times Square Arts, presents iconic video artist Pipilotti Rist with her piece Open my Glade (Flatten) on multiple screens around the plaza every night from 11:57 p.m. to midnight.

