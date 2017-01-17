The road to a Dwight D. Eisenhower memorial has been anything but smooth. Frank Gehry’s original plans for the project were nixed by critics—most notably, the Eisenhower family. But, finally, all parties reached an agreement last fall and the project is going forward. Now, Gehry and Partners and AECOM have released images of the (hopefully) final design, which will be presented publicly later this month.

The revision include changing the image depicted on the massive 440 ft.-long woven-metal tapestry. Previously, the image was going to depict Abilene, Kansas, where Eisenhower grew up. Now it’s going to show an aerial view of Normandy, site of the D-Day invasion. Additionally, a statue of a young Eisenhower was moved from the center of the site to its margins.