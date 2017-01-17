For the tenth year in a row, RIBA and Norman Foster are offering a traveling scholarship in the form of €7,000 (an increase over last year's €6,000) to the destination of the winning student's choice. Students can't enter directly: RIBA and CAA validated schools are allowed to submit only one application each for one student by April 28th, whose merits will then be judged by a panel consisting of both financial backer Norman Foster and RIBA members. In a quasi-apocalyptic vein, the student's proposed research topic should "relate to the survival of our cities and towns and fall under one of the following themes:

learning from the past to inform the future

the future of society

density of settlements

sustainability

use of resources

quality of urban life

transport"

The full details of the application can be found here.