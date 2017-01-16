This week holds a fair few exhibition openings, so if your January calendar has been looking a little empty, then now is a great time to start filling it with these engaging and thought-provoking showcases.

CARUSO ST JOHN Diorama | 18-25 January

Image: Caruso St John, Diorama, 2017, exhibition view, courtesy Betts Project

Betts Project is a gallery specialising in architecture, and aims to bring the field to the attention of the wider public. Showcasing both emerging and established architects, Betts hopes to create discussion and awareness of work and projects across all scales.

This exhibition is of British Architects Caruso St John includes 1:50 models from the practice, including those of Newport Street Gallery, for which the practice won the Stirling Prize in 2016. Photographs accompanying these models give an insight into the past quarter century of Caruso St John's work, and the history of the practice.

Adrian Paci / Giuliana Racco: Another Place | 19 January - 13 April

Image: Adrian Paci

Opening this week is an exhibition of two artists' work on the concept of mobility and borders within society and within ourselves. Through mixed media including paintings and films, the pieces by the artists span many subjects, and explore the nature of displacement and re-settlement. A timely concept in our uncertain climate, where the subject of political borders makes regular headlines.

Everything Comes from the Egg | Open now until 29 January

Image: Nigel Rigden

The Exbury Egg is a self-sustaining, temporary workspace for the artist Stephen Turner, and has been featured in magazines and on television over recent years. The recognisable floating 'eco-pod' was designed in collaboration between the artist inhabitant and architects of Pad Studio. Having won and been shortlisted for many awards, the egg is now on show for the general public to experience themselves.

What Next? Addressing the issues of access to the UK art scene for non-UK artists | 18 January

Image: Young In Hong, "Bankside", London 2007. Courtesy the artist

A panel talk will attempt to address the future issues which may affect international artists once the dust finally settles after Brexit. Should visa restrictions tighten as a result, what will happen to the fate of international art students? This talk will discuss this issue, and the impact this will have on the future of art as a whole in the UK.

Exhibition: Virginia Jaramillo | 20 January - 4 March

Image: Virginia Jaramillo

For the first time, Virginia Jaramillo's work will be shown outside of the United States. The exhibition will show the works from the artist spanning almost four decades. Jaramillo's work is influenced by industrial design, spatial organisation, and sacred geometry, with inspiration coming from sources varying from the natural world to the legendary Eames partnership.

