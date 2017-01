For the first time in 20 years, Frank Lloyd Wright‘s “Tirranna” home in New Canaan, CT is on the market. The home was built just before his death on a 15-acre wooded estate, has been listed for $8M by the estate of its long-time owner, the late memorabilia mogul and philanthropist Ted Stanley. Though renovated, the horse-shaped home maintains its original architectural integrity. — 6sqft