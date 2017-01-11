SCI-Arc has announced its Spring 2017 lecture series. And, as the writer Mimi Zeiger noted on social media, not a single female architect was included in the list. Really, SCI-Arc?

Granted, the roster includes historian and theorist Sylvia Lavin as well as the artist Amalia Ulman—but the lack of a single practicing female architect is pretty striking. In recent years, criticism has been waged at institutions for privileging men when it comes to lecture series, as well as panels, faculty, exhibitions, firms, commissions, wages, and interpersonal relations.

As Zeiger noted, it’s not exactly like there’s a paucity of exceptionally talented women in the field. The Feminist Wall of Shame also took note and posted on the omission.