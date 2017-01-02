“The middle class has finally come downtown but only to bring suburbia with them. The hipsters think they’re living in the real thing, but this is purely faux urbanism, a residential mall. Downtown is not the heart of the city, it’s a luxury lifestyle pod for the same people who claim Silverlake is the ‘Eastside’ or that Venice is still bohemian.” — boomcalifornia
Jennifer Wolch and Dana Cuff track down elusive writer Mike Davis for Boom California.
