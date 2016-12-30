In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

(Tip: use the handy FOLLOW feature to easily keep up-to-date with all your favorite Archinect profiles!)

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Color.

↑ Slab House in London, UK by Bureau de Change; Photo: Ben Blossom

↑ Melbourne School of Design in Melbourne, Australia by NADAAA in collaboration with John Wardle Architects

↑ University College North in Aalborg, Denmark by ADEPT and Friis & Moltke

↑ Georges-Freche School of Hotel Management in Montpellier, France by Studio Fuksas

↑ Palais de la Musique et des Congrès Strasbourg / Convention Centre in Strasbourg, France by dietrich.untertrifaller architekten

↑ Double Gable Eichler Remodel in Mountain View, CA by Klopf Architecture; Photo: Mariko Reed

↑ Stanford University, GSB Highland Hall in Stanford, CA by Steinberg and Legorreta

↑ WAS - Residential and Shopping Complex in Vienna, Austria by AllesWirdGut; Photo: AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva da Rosa / tschinkersten fotografie

↑ Red House in Portland, OR by Waechter Architecture

(Cover pic: Home for dependent elderly people and nursing home in Orbec, France by Dominique Coulon & associés; Photo: Eugeni Pons)

Click here to see more "Ten Top Images on Archinect's Pinterest Boards" posts.

Wanna be included in one of the next roundups?

Simply upload your work as a Project post to your Archinect People or Firm profile, and with some luck, your work gets featured!