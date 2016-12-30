The world’s highest bridge officially opened Thursday in China, spanning a gorge that’s almost 2,000 feet deep.
The Beipanjiang Bridge in southwest China took three years to build, and cost $146.7 million. The four-lane structure stands 1,854 feet above the Beipan River below. [...]
Technically, France’s Millau Viaduct bridge still holds the title of world’s tallest bridge, thanks to the height of its towers rising from the valley floor. But its road bed is a mere 890 feet above the ground. — MarketWatch
Photos by Eric Sakowski (Illustration of the completed bridge by Jon Fether, Jesus Catalan, Eric Sakowski); Images via HighestBridges.com.
Related stories in the Archinect news:
No Comments