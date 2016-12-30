DAM has spent considerable sums in the past decade on new buildings—practically rivaling what much larger museums in New York and San Francisco have expended for new construction and renovation projects in that same time period. The Hamilton Building, completed in 2006, cost $100 million. And just two years ago, DAM moved its administration offices into a new $12 million building on the campus. — Architectural Record
Earlier this month, Josephine Minutillo reported on the plans by Denver Art Museum, for an $150 Million upgrade and addition to it's Gio Ponti building.
No Comments