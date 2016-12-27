Following the festivities of the weekend, we are now in the quiet 'in-between week' leading up to New Year's Eve. Various tours and outside events this week will help work off those roast dinners, and let you get to know this fantastic city a little bit better. Wrap up warm, and get out there!

Check back regularly to keep up to date with London's latest happenings and our weekly recommendations!

Capturing the City: Photography at the Bank of England | 1 January - 1 March

Image: Walk London

Opening on New Year's Day, this exhibition focuses on the iconic Bank of England, and the history and activities for which the stone building is the setting. This showcase displays artefacts and photographs not normally seen by the public, and gives an insight into the inner workings of the formal establishment.

The Christmas Lights Bike Tour | Happening now until 6 January 2017

Image: London Bicycle Tour Company

On this guided tour you will not only get to ride around on a bike in what is quickly becoming one of the best cities to ride in, but get to take some great festive photos at the same time. The tour will take in the best of the Christmas Lights, and utilises the best of the cycle paths of London, from Soho to Chelsea and Westminster.

National Theatre Architecture Tours | Happening now until 29 December

Image: Philip Vile

This tour is the last in the series of tours of Denys Lasdun's National Theatre. The National Theatre, with it’s soaring concrete façade, has been the focus of debate and scrutiny since its completion in 1976. With its dominant location on the South Bank, the Lasdun building defines the approach to the South over the Thames.

Guided walk: Sensational Smithfield | 31 December

Image: Sinclair Johnston

On New Year's Eve, visit Smithfield Market on a guided tour, to learn about the dark history of this London quarter. From Body Snatchers to film locations, this walk will teach you about the unknown elements and contexts of this fascinating meat market hall.

London's New Year's Day Parade and Festival | 1 January 2017

Image: see cover pic above

London's New Year's Day Parade takes place around Westminster and Green Park, utilising the wide avenues of the area. With musical parades and a festival to follow, this event is always one full of merriment and celebration.

Find more events in London here.

Also keep track of our weekly event picks for New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Have an event you want to submit? Send it to Bustler for review here.