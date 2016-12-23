In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Interiors.

↑ The South Yard in Nanning, China by Advanced Architecture Lab; Co-design: Zhou Chao, Atelier UPA; Photo: Arch-exist photography

↑ Melbourne School of Design in Melbourne, Australia by NADAAA in collaboration with John Wardle Architects

↑ UYU Ice Cream in Vancouver, Canada by Leckie Studio Architecture + Design; Photo: Ema Peter

↑ odD House 1.0 in Quito, Ecuador by odD+ Architects; Photo: Jean Claude Constant

↑ Uma Gopinath Residence in Chennai, India by Murali architects

↑ Home for dependent elderly people and nursing home in Orbec, France by Dominique Coulon & associés; Photo: Eugeni Pons

↑ Aleph in Domoon in Sokcho, South Korea by studio_GAON; Photo: Yong Kwan Kim, Youngchae Park

↑ Atrium Townhome in Montreal, Canada by RobitailleCurtis

↑ '70s Modern in Abington, PA by Irwin Stein; Renovation: Moto Designshop Inc.

(Cover pic: Sulwhasoo Flagship Store in Seoul, South Korea by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office; Photo: Pedro Pegenaute)

