Last year, they won the Turner Prize—the first architects to snag the coveted art prize. Now, you can own a piece of art-architecture history by buying Assemble’s Yardhouse, the structure that formerly sheltered their workspace in east London. And it costs just £150,000 (not including VAT).

The building, a modular two-storey, three-bay structure, has been disassembled and placed in storage. According to the listing, this was always part of the plan. “The architects conceived the project to demonstrate how plots with short-term vacancies can be used to provide temporary workplaces, which can be demounted and reassembled elsewhere at the end of the tenancy.”

With an interior space of 250 square meter, the colorful tile-clad studio is split into three aisles lined with studios. The center is a double-height atrium. According to the listing, the new owner could maintain the layout or devise their own.

More from Assemble: