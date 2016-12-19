Tired of all those repetitive Pritzker-prediction lists? Always those same, predictable bigly names, and when was the last time they actually got it right? It's time to cut through all the crap and go straight to the source to get the info — the ones who operate at a higher level than any listicle or explainer-piece could. So we asked a psychic.
After a quest to find a future-seer who would let me record the reading, I ventured deep into the depths of Los Angeles' Echo Park neighborhood and sat for 15 minutes with a psychic named Mary. She gave me the following tarot reading, in response to two questions: What are going to be the major concerns for architecture in 2017, and who’s going to win the Pritzker? Find out the answers in the season finale of One-to-One.
Listen to One-to-One #50, a psychic Pritzker prediction:
After this, One-to-One will be going on indefinite hiatus for 2017. In the meantime, we'd love to hear your feedback on the show — things you liked, disliked, ways to improve, and people you'd like us to interview. Send any One-to-One thoughts to us via connect@archinect.com or through Twitter, @archsessions. Here's to 2017, and thanks for listening!
14 Comments
Nope, not going to be who you think, Amelia!
It's going to be Glen Small. "Major reconstruction in how we view the built world, totally unconventional, perseverance and dreams coming to fruition" - and the female energy is about caring for Mother Earth, rather than dominating it with erections.
I'm calling it now. Glen Small, Pritzker 2016.
I don't think the prediction in the podcast will happen, especially after what happened to no.2 Lincoln Square.
I'm hoping N. John Habraken finally gets the recognition he so well deserves, especially since he didn't really produce any buildings but focussed on architectural theory, architectural history and architectural education his entire career. His ideas have now, almost 60 years since his book 'Supports: an Alternative to Mass Housing' (originally published in Dutch in 1961) become mainstream without people even realizing.
On a different note, Bjarke Ingels would also be a logical pick, just to conclude this "wonderful" year with Donald Trump and the Brexit.
I'm hoping Sou Fujimoto, Kengo Kuma, Bjarke Ingles, or Steven Holl.
See, randomized, for me Bjarke winning would be fine (He's deserving of the prize, though I imagine politically he's too young for the committee to pick yet). But the prediction Amelia makes in the podcast? If THAT prediction is correct, it would be the turd topper on the shit sundae that 2016 has been.
I'm a bonafide psychic and I predict the wanker that designed the arc will get it. Trump has a seat on the committee no?
Nice wording Donna, actually have to agree with you.
TWBTA
better give it to Steven Holl or DSR before their work is completely irrelevant!!!!
Yo Momma
francis kere, steven holl, or studio mumbai
i hope
Whats the difference between Trump and Bjark?
My guess is that this decision will be very politically calculated to distance the commitee from trumpism...especially after the aia fiasco. They will award the prize to another socially or environmentally conscious architect...which is fine by me...
TWBTA or Holl deserve it most imo. Also Sou Fujimoto would be a good choice. If we are judging purely on architecture...