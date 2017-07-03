Built within the dense forest of Point Roberts in Washington, the Lightbox is the aptly named home of a photographer and his family. With the photographer's taste for simplicity and well-crafted details in mind, architecture practice Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed the pared-down house in such a way that it doesn't overpower its arborous environment. At night, the cozy-looking home glows warmly in the dark forest. Most recently, the project was honored in the AIA 2017 Small Projects Awards.