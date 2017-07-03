Launched this year, The Design Prize is an annual awards program, organised by the media outlets designboom and Abitare under the auspices of the City of Milan.



Aric Chen, a lead curator for Design and Architecture at one of the world's largest visual art museum, M+ in Hong Kong has been named the winner in the Design Curator and Design Critic category. Since joining M+ in 2012, Chen has led the museum’s efforts in building its design and architecture collection, which currently includes approximately 3,000 works out of a total of more than 6,000. The museum building, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, is scheduled to open in 2019.