A 113-year old church in Denver, Colorado recently reopened after a renovation [as the] new home and place of worship for the Elevation Ministries of the International Church of Cannabis (ICOC), better known as the Church of Cannabis [...] you must become a member in order to gain access at other times and enjoy the complete experience. Nevertheless, member or not, visiting the church in sober condition is quite the adventure. — Pop-Up City
Painted with mythological creatures in a hallucinating rainbow of colors, the International Church of Cannabis is a non-profit religious group whose beliefs are founded on “Elevationism”, which welcomes “adults everywhere who are looking to create the best version of themselves by way of the sacred plant” — at least from Thursday-Sunday from 1-3 p.m. during public access.
seems legit, but those colorful bird and pig people are too terrifying. I'd go with a more mellow spiritual high.... Thorncrown or Unity instead.
