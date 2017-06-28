Today, on June 27, 2017, leaders from the Norton Museum of Art and Gilbane Building Company along with museum's staff and more than 100 construction workers attended a gala for the museum’s $100 million expansion project designed by Foster + Partners.

“We are thrilled to achieve this major construction milestone and are grateful to everyone who is helping us realize The New Norton. The expansion will allow the Museum to better serve the more than 100,000 annual visitors who attend exhibitions and programming, including the 12,000 schoolchildren the Norton educates each year,”—said executive Director Hope Alswang.“The New Norton is a transformative project for the Palm Beach County community and beyond. The new building has not only contributed jobs to our local community, it will also give our county a landmark building by an architect of international renown and dramatically expand visitation.”

Located at 1451 S Olive ave in West Palms Beach, FL, The Norton is free to the public and open during construction through December 2018 Tue, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday noon to 5 pm and Thursday noon to 9 pm.